On February 8, 2020, the Petrograd district police received a statement stating that at about 11 a.m. in the lobby of the Yubileiny Sports Complex on the Dobrolyubov Avenue, during a meeting of collectors from different regions of Russia, an unknown person stole an album with collection coins in the amount of about 40 pieces, 8 of which were gold and 32 were copper.

The value of coins was estimated at 350 thousand rubles. Later, another participant of the event turned to the police with a statement about the theft of a silver 1742 coin with a face value of 1 ruble, worth about 35 thousand rubles. A criminal case was initiated with regard to those facts under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The same night, as a result of operational-search measures, police identified the suspect - he turned to be a 35-year-old unemployed resident of North Ossetia. The man was detained in a hostel room on the Zhdanovskaya Embankment.

The stolen things were seized. The preventive measure selected against the suspects was a subscription of his own recognizance.