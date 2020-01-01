“In the course of monitoring the media and the Internet, the police of the capital revealed a violation of public order in the Moscow metro.

On February 2, in an electric train car traveling from the Polezhaevskaya Metro station to the Ulitsa 1905 goda Metro station, a young man fell on the floor, simulating a sudden attack of an illness. At the same time, his accomplices shouted out phrases about the presence of a dangerous viral infection in him, provoking a panic among passengers. Subsequently, a video of the incident was posted on one of the video hosting sites.

The Inquiry Division of the Internal Affairs Administration at the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under paragraph “b” of part 1 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code.

One of the suspects in hooligan actions was detained. Measures have been taken to search for his accomplices,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.