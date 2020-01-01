“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic detained a suspected of fraud resident of the Krasnodar Territory previously convicted for drug trafficking.

An elderly woman turned to the duty-unit. She said that an unknown man had been calling her for a month and, introducing herself as a legal service officer, offered to pay compensation for the funds previously invested in the MMM financial pyramid, famous in the 90s of the last century. To this end, she allegedly needed to make a down payment to various settlement accounts. The pensioner agreed and made several transfers in the amount of more than 1.4 million rubles. After some time, realizing that she was deceived, the victim came to the police.

The Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Nalchik initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During a search of his place of residence, the database of the company depositors was found. According to preliminary data, the offender, faking voices and imitating people of different sex and age, made calls via the Internet with the substitution of the region code and the subscriber number.

At present, the defendant’s involvement in similar crimes is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.