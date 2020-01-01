“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the City of Moscow in cooperation with the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of large-scale fraud.

According to available information, the General Director of one of the commercial organizations, together with accomplices, committed a scam to alienate the real estate of the company. After providing to the shareholders false information on the price of the premises sold, they entered into a purchase and sale contract with another controlled organization. As a result of the transaction, funds not matching the market value of the object and its contract price were transferred to the seller-company bank account. Thus, non-residential premises with an area of over 750 square meters were transferred into the ownership of the company, the activities of which were also controlled by the offenders. According to the preliminary data, the damage caused by the unlawful activities exceeded 360 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. As a result of operational-search measures, two suspects were detained. During 12 searches conducted in Moscow, objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

The court in respect of one of the participants chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, the other was under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.