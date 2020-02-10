On February 10, 2020, a seminar on the safety of football matches was held in Sochi.

The event was attended by the MIA of Russia delegation, headed by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General A.V. Gorovoy. The delegation included officers of territorial units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, representatives of the Russian Football Union, headed by President of the RFU A.V. Dyukov, UEFA experts, including Mark Timmer, head of the strategic development program for stadium safety, and employees of football clubs and leagues.

During the meeting, the need to consolidate efforts of both law enforcement agencies and the sports community in issues of ensuring law and order during football matches, preventing hooligan behavior, use of pyrotechnics as well as other offenses was noted.

The readiness of the internal affairs bodies to ensure the safety of major sports tournaments, including the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship 2020, was emphasized. Summing up the event, the seminar participants noted a high level of interaction and cooperation in ensuring public order at the organization of football matches.