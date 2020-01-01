Officers of the MIA of Russia of Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Tula Region suppressed the activities of a group of people suspected of attempted theft from a temple.

According to investigators, two men, having damaged metal bars and a plastic window, illegally entered the building of the John the Baptist Church, located in the city of Venev, Tula Region. The offenders intended to secretly steal the donations of parishioners, crosses, communion chalices and other church utensils, but were detained by police at the crime scene and taken to the district police division.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Venevsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, police officers are checking information on the possible involvement of suspects in similar crimes in the regions of the Central and Volga Federal districts.