“A criminal investigation officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” showed dedication while detaining a group of suspects of stealing property from vehicles.

Field investigators obtained information about two local residents who were engaged in thefts from cars, and an ambush was organized in the Leninsky District of the city of Irkutsk. Late in the evening, young people using a special device switched off the car's alarm and took the bag out of it. Noticing police officers, they tried to flee in their car.

One of the policemen, without getting bewildered, managed to climb onto the roof of the vehicle. For three kilometers, the driver of a foreign car dangerously maneuvered at high speed. Despite the risk of falling on the carriageway at any moment, the criminal investigator managed to stay on the roof.

His colleagues used service guns to stop the pursued car. Having damaged the rear wheel, they forced the offenders to stop the car and detained them. The stolen bag containing bank cards and jewelry was seized.

The investigating authorities instituted criminal proceedings based on this fact, on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 and Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, with respect to one of the detainees a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The second defendant was detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.