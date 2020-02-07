The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation summed up the results of the preliminary investigation bodies for 2019. The meeting chaired by Deputy Minister - Chief of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, Lieutenant-General of Justice A.V. Romanov was attended by chiefs of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation, law enforcement agencies and structural units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Deputy Minister noted in his report that in 2019 the activities of the preliminary investigation bodies were carried out against the background of an increase in the number of criminal cases investigated in the investigation units.

Over the past period, the investigating authorities investigated over 1 million 160 thousand criminal cases, more than 290 thousand - were sent to court.

The effectiveness of investigating high-profile criminal cases by the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has increased.

Among them there were criminal cases charging with embezzlement of funds seven managers and employees of the Commercial Transport Bank, top managers of CB MEZHTRASTBANK, who stole more than 2 and a half billion rubles of the funds entrusted to them. The activities of a criminal drug community operating in the territory of several constituent entities of the Russian Federation were suppressed. During the investigation of this criminal case, 6 drug laboratories were eliminated, 132 kg of drugs were seized from the illicit trafficking.

Work on decriminalizing the banking sector of the economy continues without slowing down the pace. 35 criminal cases were sent to court, including cases of embezzlement at LLC BANK FININVEST, AKB Evromet, Holdingcredit, SOTSEKONOMBANK.

Work in a number of priority areas of activity significantly intensified: the number of suppressed facts of organized criminal activity has increased, more criminal cases of economic crimes and fraud have been completed.

Increased attention was paid to the investigation of crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies and in the field of computer information. In 2019, almost 300 thousand criminal offenses of this category were registered. The number of crimes investigated by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia increased by 62% and exceeded 45.5 thousand.

In connection with the increase in the array of these crimes, specialized units for the investigation of crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies have been created in the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the territorial bodies of the preliminary investigation.

Given the importance of the tasks assigned to the enterprises of the military industry, and the budget allocated for this, the first priority is assigned to the investigation of crimes committed in the military-industrial complex, where over the past five years the number of identified crimes has increased by 4.5 times, and the number of criminal cases sent to court - by 6 times.

Summing up the performance of preliminary investigation bodies in 2019, the Deputy Minister noted that, despite the positive trends in the investigation of crimes, next year it would be important to direct maximum efforts to resolving existing problematic issues and eliminating shortcomings in the organization of the preliminary investigation of the Russian MIA system.

Among the main tasks there were improvement of the efficiency of the preliminary investigation and the crime solving rate, ensuring compensation for damage caused by crimes, reducing the investigation time, ensuring the proper quality of the investigation.

Special attention is paid to the initiation of criminal cases in the business sector, the exclusion of the possibility of using criminal prosecution in resolving economic disputes, the expansion of the practice of taking preventive measures other than remand in custody for economic crimes.

With account of the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation given in his Address to the Federal Assembly, special control is focused on the investigation of embezzlements of budget funds allocated for the implementation of national projects, including support of families (maternity capital), provision of affordable housing and modernization of health care.

The Investigation of corruption and extremist crimes committed in the military-industrial complex, housing and communal services, financial and credit sphere related to the legalization of criminal proceeds, illegal arms and drugs trafficking, improvement of procedural activities in criminal cases in the field of shared construction and information and telecommunication technologies, including remote fraud remain top priorities.

“The implementation of these tasks largely depends, first of all, on the staffing of preliminary investigation bodies,” Aleksandr Romanov emphasized.

“In the coming months, significant efforts must be made in a number of priority areas, primarily those specified in the Directive of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2020, as well as interrelated with the implementation of provisions of the Address of the President of the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly”.