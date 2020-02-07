Today in the city of Vitebsk (Republic of Belarus) the nineteenth meeting of the Interstate Interdepartmental Working Group on the development of recommendations for coordinated migration policy was held.

The Russian delegation was led by the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, and that of the Belarusian side - by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Major General of Militia Aleksandr Barsukov.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the FSB of Russia and the Ministry of Justice of Russia, as well as foreign partners from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the KGB of the Republic of Belarus, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian Federation and the Standing Committee of the Union State.

The meeting participants exchanged information on the implementation of the Action Plan for the formation of a single migration space of Russia and Belarus. They raised the issue of changes in the national legislation on migration, as well as of the practical implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on readmission.

In addition, during the meeting, delegates discussed issues of the entry into the territory of the states- parties to the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving as spectators at the UEFA 2020 European Football Championship in the Russian Federation and the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championship in the Republic of Belarus.

The parties also considered and approved in detail the finalized draft Concept of the Migration Policy of the Union State.

Summing-up the event, the working group noted the high level of interaction between the two countries in the field of migration on a wide range of issues and in various formats, the work in which would be continued in the future.