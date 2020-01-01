The investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Yurginsky” completed the investigation of the criminal case against a 50-year-old local resident, director of one of the driving schools. He is charged with committing two crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation established that the defendant by deception stole money in an amount of more than 2 million rubles. He persuaded one of his acquaintances to obtain a consumer loan in the amount of over 1.1 million rubles from a bank and give over to him the payment instrument for which the funds had been transferred. At the same time, the defendant provided the borrower with fictitious documents on employment and the level of wages, promising to fulfill credit obligations on his own. He spent the money on developing his own business and after making several payments stopped making contributions. After that, the defendant borrowed another 1 million rubles from his friend, allegedly to pay off the debt to the financial institution, but he never returned the money, causing damage on a particularly large scale.

Currently the investigation collected sufficient evidence of the suspect’s unlawful activity. The criminal case was sent to court for consideration. The Criminal Code article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.