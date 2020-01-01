Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District as a result of operational-search measures in the village of Barvikha detained a resident of the Oryol Region, aged 48, suspected of selling drugs.

During the personal search, police officers found with the woman a plastic bag with a powdered substance. The chemical study found that the seized powder was a narcotic – “heroin”. In addition, operatives in the phone of the offender found the drug cache address.

As a result of the inspection of the scene of the incident near one of the houses in the decorative bushes, field investigators found a cache in which a bundle with the same contents was stored. In total police officers seized from illegal trafficking more than two kilos of heroin.

The investigator has instituted a criminal case against the offender, under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.