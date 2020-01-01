Inquiry Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Otradnensky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 35-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal Hunting”.

The chief inspector for hunting surveillance in the Otradnensky District made a statement to the police that he had found a local resident in the forest land who was engaged in illegal hunting. Police officers detained the offender and delivered him to the MIA division for further investigation.

In the course of the inquiry, it was established that the local resident, without a hunting license, was engaged in illegal hunting of roe deer. As a result of the suspect’s unlawful actions, a damage in the amount of 200,000 rubles was caused.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen with respect to the man.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years.