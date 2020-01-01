The General Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory completed the criminal investigation into a case of fraud committed on an especially large scale. The illegal activity was identified and documented by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the GA for the Territory.

In the course of investigative actions and operational measures, it was established that the offender had created two firms registered to the names of persons unaware of his illegal intent. In order to obtain illegal profits, the man concluded agreements for the supply and storage of agricultural products between the organizations actually controlled by him and another company. However, the supplier did not fulfill the terms of the agreement within the agreed term, did not deliver the corn to the buyer, and stole the money in an amount of about 280 million rubles received as payment, disposing of it at his discretion.

The investigator collected a sufficient evidence base of the citizen’s illegal activities, conducted interrogations, handwriting examination and financial and economic research, the criminal case materials made 22 volumes.

The man was charged with committing fraud on an especially large scale and a preventive measure was taken with regard to him in the form of a recognizance of not leaving the place and proper behavior.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.