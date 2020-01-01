Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption together with colleagues from the ES&CC of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District (YaNAO) and the Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District have revealed a corruption scheme in which officials of the Rosreestr Department for YaNAO are suspected.

Operational information was received on an organized group operating in the territory of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Kurgan, Chelyabinsk and Tyumen Regions composed of officials who, using their official position, extorted money from heads of commercial organizations for solving issues related to the provision of services of cadastral registering of real estate objects, their official registration, ensuring a positive decision on the reduction of the cadastral value.

The offenders looked for clients through a controlled law firm, whose branches were located in several regions of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the economic security units established the involvement of the former head of the Rosreestr Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District and his subordinates in the illegal scheme and documented facts of the transfer to them of illegal remuneration by representatives of commercial structures to a total of over 7 million rubles.

On the basis of the collected materials, the Investigative Division for the Investigation Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted criminal cases under parts five and six of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

When conducting searches at the places of registration, residence and work of members of the organized group, valuables, documents and other items relevant to the investigation of the criminal case were found and seized. Six suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to them is being considered. Activities to identify additional episodes of the illegal activity of the suspects are continued.