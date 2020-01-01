“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with operatives of the Police Division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three local residents suspected of fraud.
According to available information, one of the offenders had a certificate of an auto expert and carried out an independent assessment of traffic accident damage. The accomplices staged a traffic accident, deliberately colliding their cars that already had mechanical damage. Having received the conclusion of the technical expert, they turned to the insurance company to receive 400 thousand rubles of compensation.
The investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Their involvement in similar unlawful acts is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.