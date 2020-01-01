“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained one of the suspects of a robbery attack.



The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division in the Konkovo District of Moscow received a message about a robbery attack in the territory of a gas station. A black SUV blocked the road of a car, which had come for refueling, and four unknown masked men went out the SUV. After breaking the side windows of the victim’s car with an ax, they fired several pistol shots. Then, having beaten the driver, they took his bag, in which there were 4.5 million rubles, and disappeared.



It was established that the attackers dropped their foreign-made car on the Vvedensky Street, and then changed their clothes and left by taxi.



The Investigative Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.



Currently, a citizen of one of the Central Asian states has been detained on suspicion of committing the specified crime. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.



Search operations are being conducted aimed at establishing the location and detaining of all participants in the unlawful act,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.