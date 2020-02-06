Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Mikhail Vanichkin took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region summing-up the operational activities in 2019.

The event was also attended by Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Major General of Police Yury Arsentyev, Assistant to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Volga Federal District Aleksey Galkin, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Yevgeny Lebedev, Acting Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Dmitry Krasnov, as well as chiefs of law enforcement bodies of the region and members of the public.

Mikhail Vanichkin evaluated as “satisfactory” the work of internal affairs bodies of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. “It is necessary to consistently reduce the crime level, while observing all the requirements of the law. The most important assessment to the service is made by the citizens, therefore, residents of the region, turning to a police officer, must be sure that all measures shall be taken to resolve their complaints. General success depends on the actions of each police officer,” the Deputy-Minister stressed. Concluding his speech, Mikhail Vanichkin thanked the regional police for their service and wished them success.

In his report, the Chief of the Nizhny Novgorod GA announced the main results of operational activities over the past year. “The measures taken have allowed to maintain control over the operational situation in the region. This is an achievement of the entire law enforcement bloc and the administration of the region. The improvement of the situation is substantially impacted by the video surveillance system "Safe City”. Since December 2019, 27 offenses have been suppressed using the biometric identification system,” said Yury Arsentyev.

Concluding his speech, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region thanked all the personnel for their responsible attitude to the service and high professionalism, and set the goal of maximum mobilization of the available reserves for fulfilling the tasks of this year.

For reference:

In 2019, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, with a small increase in the array of criminal offenses (+ 3.3%), the crime rate in the region was below the national average. The number of registered murders (181) was less by 16%, cases of grievous bodily harm (343) - by 9%. The number of registered thefts from apartments (987) decreased by 16%, thefts of vehicles (to 275) by 11%, robberies (144) by 18%. We have managed to improve the rate of solving murders, cases of serious bodily harm, theft, robbery and robbery attacks.