Kuibyshev District Court of Novokuznetsk rendered a sentence in the criminal case initiated against a previously convicted 40-year-old local resident. He was accused of 14 crimes under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code – Theft.

In the spring of 2019, Novokuznetsk police started to receive reports of pocket-picking. The law-breaker stole expensive cell-phones from passengers of public transport. Policemen found that the victims living in different parts of the city got on the bus on the same station on the day of theft.

In the result of operative-search measures, criminal investigators identified the thief’s personality. He was a man previously convicted for similar crimes. Several weeks before the thefts he had been released from prison. Policemen caught him with the mainour immediately after another theft – he had a stolen cell-phone. The suspect became the defendant in a criminal case. He was remanded in custody. Investigation showed involvement of the repeat offender in 14 thefts. In all the cases his victims were women holding gadgets in the pockets of their outer clothing. The total value of losses was about 150,000 rubles. The thief sold the stolen phones to pawnbrokers or passersby.

The court reviewed materials in the criminal case, found the man guilty and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment in high-security prison. In addition, he will have to compensate the material damages.