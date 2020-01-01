Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Administration of MIA of Russia for Ryazan Region detained a woman residing in Pronsk Village. She is suspected of organisation of contactless distribution of synthetic drugs in the Pronsk District.

Police investigators of the Administration for Drug Control of the Administration of MIA of Russia for Ryazan Region noticed activity in the regional internet typical for organisation of illicit contactless distribution of drugs. Based on a number of elements, policemen found that distribution of illicit substances in large, medium and retail batches from Pronsk Village was planned.

Policemen found that a 29-year-old resident of Pronsk was involved in the illicit distribution of drugs. Police investigators examined the woman’s house and found several hiding places with hand-made containers with powdered and pasty substances. Later, similar containers were found in other hiding places throughout the Pronsk District.

According to the expertise results, over 870 grams of different synthetic drugs ready for distribution were stored in the house and hiding places.

According to preliminary information, the woman brought a wholesale batch of drugs from a neighbouring region. To be on the safe side, the woman took her seven-month child who could distract policemen with his loud cry.

Policemen are investigating the chain of illicit distribution of drugs.

A criminal case was initiated under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code – Attempting to illicit grand sale of drugs. The mentioned Article provides for imprisonment for a period from 15 years to life term.