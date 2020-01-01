According to the materials collected by the policemen, the suspect is a resident of Samara born in 1989. As the director of a company well aware of a debt to the Russian Federal Tax Service, he forwarded instructions to his partners on money transfer to the contractors of the limited liability company without using the settlement account of the entity where he was holding an office.

As a result, he concealed the money to be withdrawn as enforced recovery of arrears in respect of taxes and duties to the total amount exceeding 20 million rubles.

The Investigation Department of the RF Investigation Committee for Samara Region initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 199.2 of the Russian Criminal Code “Evasion of taxes and duties to be paid by a legal entity, and (or) insurance payments to be made by a public payer”. The mentioned Article provides for sanctions in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years and three years of ineligibility for specific offices or activities.

Facts and circumstances of the case are under investigation.