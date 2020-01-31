Pursuant to the Action Plan 2019-2021 on Implementation of the RF State Migration Policy Concept in 2019-2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs analysed the statutory regulations governing the legal status of foreign citizens suffering from diseases constituting a danger to the public, and in relation to which resolutions on deportation (readmission) have already been duly adopted on different grounds.

As a result, lack of procedure of cooperation between the territorial bodies of the MIA of Russia and medical institutions in terms of transportation of the deportees was revealed, as well as lack of requirements to personal and public hygiene. E.g. no rules on medical support of the diseased during delivery to places of deportation are defined.

According to the Government of the Russian Federation, diseases constituting a danger to the public include HIV, hepatitis B and C, leprosy, tuberculosis, splenic fever, plague, etc. On 31 January 2020 coronaviral infection was added to the above list.

In order to fill the gap in the statutory regulation, prevent spread of infectious diseases among the public and support the deportees, a federal law was drafted and submitted to the Government of the Russian Federation on 30 September 2019 concerning provision of powers to the MIA of Russia and other concerned federal executive authorities to determine specifics of transportation of the described individuals.

If the initiative of the MIA of Russia will be supported, an appropriate internal order will be required to implement the provisions of this federal law.