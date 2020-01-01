The MIA of Russia has drafted an internal order on amendments to the Annex to the “Order concerning vehicle registration plates”.

The draft is made to bring the List of Regional Codes of the Russian Federation specified in vehicle registration plates into compliance with the applicable laws, and exclude codes earlier assigned to the substituent entities of the Russian Federation that do not exist any more.

The draft also provides for a possibility to amend the List of Regional Codes of the Russian Federation specified in vehicle registration plates. E.g. when making registration plates with a three-digit regional code, digits from “1” to “9” may be used in the first place. Before it, only “1” or “7” could be used as the first digit in the three-digit regional code of the registrational plate.

According to the information from the State Road Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia, enlargement of the list of digits to be used in the first place in three-digit regional codes is possible in the long term.