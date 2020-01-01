The MIA of Russia has drafted an internal order on amendments to the Annex to the “Order concerning vehicle registration plates”.
The draft is made to bring the List of Regional Codes of the Russian Federation specified in vehicle registration plates into compliance with the applicable laws, and exclude codes earlier assigned to the substituent entities of the Russian Federation that do not exist any more.
The draft also provides for a possibility to amend the List of Regional Codes of the Russian Federation specified in vehicle registration plates. E.g. when making registration plates with a three-digit regional code, digits from “1” to “9” may be used in the first place. Before it, only “1” or “7” could be used as the first digit in the three-digit regional code of the registrational plate.
According to the information from the State Road Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia, enlargement of the list of digits to be used in the first place in three-digit regional codes is possible in the long term.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.