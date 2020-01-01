“The officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Administration of MIA of Russia for Kursk Region together with the regional department of the Russian Federal Security Service suppressed illicit production of unidentified liquor.
The production and storage facilities were situated in the industrial district of Kursk, where a full-cycle production of liquor was carried out in unsanitary conditions. Alcohol was mixed with water and colouring agents in 10-ton plastic tanks and then filled to empty containers. About 13 thousand bottles of alcohol and alcohol-containing products, six and a half litres of ready products in plastic containers, false labels and excise stamps were seized.
A criminal case was initiated on the elements of crime provided for in Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.
At present officers try to identify the heads of the criminal activity”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
