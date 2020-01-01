“Officers of the Main Department for Criminal Investigation of the Main Administration of MIA of Russia for Moscow Region together with their colleagues from Lyubertsy and Rosgvardiya detained three suspects of robbery.

It was found that the law-breakers attacked two citizens near a café in Pobratimov street (Lyubertsy, Moscow Region). One of the victims managed to escape. The second one was put into a car. The attackers threatened him with physical violence and robbed 300 thousand rubles, bank cards, 6 phones, a watch, a traumatic gun and personal documents. The total value of losses exceeded one million rubles.

After reviewing the records from video surveillance cameras, policemen identified and detained the suspects at the place of residence and in a café in Moscow.

In the result of search, policemen found and seized the robbed property and items looking like guns with bullets, that were sent for ballistics tests.

The investigator of the Investigation Department of the Administration of MIA of Russia for Domodedovo initiated a criminal case under Article 161 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court remanded the involved in custody”, reported official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.