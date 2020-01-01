The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Oktyabrsky District of the city of Tomsk, based on the materials of the FSB of Russia Department in the Tomsk Region, completed the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.

During the operational-search measures and investigative actions, law-enforcement officers identified and detained the suspect born in 1981. As established by the investigation, the defendant being a public service employee and using her official position, committed the theft of funds entrusted to her. When receiving money from citizens to pay off their debt, she appropriated a part of the funds. As a result of the criminal actions, funds totaling around one million rubles were stolen.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Tomsk found the resident of the city, who had no previous criminal record, guilty of six episodes of unlawful activity and sentenced her to 3 years 6 months in prison with serving the sentence in a penal colony of general regime and with deprivation of the right to hold positions in the public service, in local self-government bodies related to the performance of the functions of a representative of authorities or with exercising organizational and administrative or administrative and economic powers in law enforcement bodies for 2 years and 6 months with a deferment of the sentence in accordance with Article 82 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The verdict did not come into force.