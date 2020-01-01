Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan, with the power support of a special detachment of the Rosgvardia Department for the Kurgan Region, detained a suspect of attempted fraud.

Earlier, a resident of Penza offered a 42-year-old Kurgan citizen a currency exchange transaction on favorable terms. The offender executed with the victim several transactions for small amounts, intending to lull his vigilance.

The suspect rented premises, equipping it with special equipment, as well as a closet that hid the door to the street.

According to available information, when the victim arrived at the office for currency exchange, the fraudster took money from him in the amount of three million rubles and disappeared through the back door.

On the street, the suspect was caught red-handed, because the victim, having suspected a fraud, had informed in advance law enforcement authorities about the upcoming deal.

The MIA of Russia Administration for Kurgan initiated a criminal investigation into the case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

At the moment the suspect is detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The investigator prepares a petition to court for the detention of the suspect.

A complex of measures aimed at identifying additional episodes of the suspects' criminal activity is being implemented by the police.