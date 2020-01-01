A criminal case has been filed with the investigation division of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar, against a 46-year-old resident of the Slavyansky District on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

When on duty in the Kalinin Street in the city of Krasnodar, patrol officers’ attention was attracted by a man who, seeing law enforcement officers, threw away a plastic bag and tried to flee, but was detained. When inspecting the interior of the car belonging to the detainee, the police found and seized three plastic bags with a light-colored powdery substance. According to the examination, the seized packages contained a narcotic drug - a derivative of N-methylephedrone with a total weight of about one kilogram.

It was established that the suspect using the Internet found a part-time job as a drug courier. In the appointed places in Armavir and Belorechensk, the man collected the drug, which he planned to sell in the territorial center.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects for the period of the preliminary investigation. Sanctions of that article provide for a punishment up to life imprisonment.