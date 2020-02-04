Local residents applied to the duty units of internal affairs bodies of the Kemerovo Region for 6 months, reporting that an unknown person had entered their garages and stole property. The offender took automobile wheels, tool kits, and other valuable property. In total, the police received more than 20 statements of theft, the total damage in which amounted to about 700,000 rubles.

To solve the series of crimes, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo organized a complex of operational-search measures. Ambushes were arranged in places of the possible appearance of the offender. As a result, he was detained red-handed in the city of Topki by operatives of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo and the MIA of Russia Division for the Topkinsky District immediately after committing another theft. The suspect was a 32-year-old citizen of Kemerovo. The police seized from him gas-welding equipment, with which he cut hinges from garage doors. In addition, during a search of his place of residence, investigators found a part of the stolen property. In the course of work with the detainee, his involvement in the commission of at least 20 thefts from garages was established.

In the investigative units of the MIA of Russia divisions in the Topkinsky and Kemerovsky districts, as well as in the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo, criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 2, part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. The decision on the preventive measure for the suspect in the form of placement to custody is being considered.