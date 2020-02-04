In the Irkutsk Region, during a joint operation, inspectors of the Traffic Police and the Rosselkhoznadzor intercepted a large batch of omul, which was illegally transported in the cabin of a minibus. Police seized from the illegal turnover, almost one and a half tons of the Baikal endemic which was forbidden to catch and sell. There were more than six thousand fishes in plastic containers (chifflots) and plastic bags.

The driver and passenger could not explain the origin of the fish, which, according to inspectors, could be transported from the village of Khuzhir, Olkhonsky District, to the regional center for subsequent sale. The damage caused to aquatic biological resources exceeded 20 million rubles.

The investigating unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ekhirit-Bulagatsky” instituted a criminal case under Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources”.

According to preliminary studies, the seized fish is the omul caught by nets in the waters of Lake Baikal. A part of the products was sent for additional ichthyological examination.

The Rosselkhoznadzor Administration for the Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Buryatia brought the driver to administrative responsibility with a fine under part 1 of Article 10.8. of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation for violation of veterinary and sanitary rules for transportation of products.