“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation and the Road Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a suspect of extortion.

According to available information, the husband of one of the citizens of Astrakhan was jealous of her friend. He took this man to a forest belt, where, at a gun point, demanded a million rubles and a foreign car, and also forced the man to write a debt receipt.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained a businessman who had in his car a traumatic gun, over two dozens of cartridges to it and the debt receipt of the victim.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. During the preliminary investigation, all circumstances of the incident will be established,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.