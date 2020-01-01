“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation and the Road Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a suspect of extortion.
According to available information, the husband of one of the citizens of Astrakhan was jealous of her friend. He took this man to a forest belt, where, at a gun point, demanded a million rubles and a foreign car, and also forced the man to write a debt receipt.
A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code.
As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained a businessman who had in his car a traumatic gun, over two dozens of cartridges to it and the debt receipt of the victim.
Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. During the preliminary investigation, all circumstances of the incident will be established,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.