“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia administrations for the Belgorod and Orel regions suppressed the activities of a criminal community, whose participants were suspected of fraud in the sale of vehicles.

It has been established that the offenders operated in the cities of Moscow, Belgorod, Orel and Kursk since 2017. They registered several legal entities and rented premises in which they organized car dealerships. The suspects took from citizens for sale cars with accompanying documents promising to sell them shortly and on profitable terms. At the same time, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations to customers.

As a result, car owners lost their vehicles and were left without money.

In total, more than 300 people suffered from their illegal actions. The total damage caused by them exceeded 100 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under articles 159 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of six suspects, a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody was chosen. Two active community members were declared wanted.

A complex of operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at detaining all persons involved in the illegal activities continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.