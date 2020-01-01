Last January, the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk received a statement about the theft of the Toyota Camry car, left by the owner in the parking lot near an industrial enterprise on the Kosmicheskoye Shosse highway. Returning after the work-shift, the resident of Novokuznetsk found that his car was missing. The total damage amounted to more than 800,000 million rubles.

During 2019, the Novokuznetsk police received another 6 reports of theft of Toyota cars of various models. The material damage totaled about 3 million rubles. All foreign-made cars were equipped with burglar alarms of the same manufacturer.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Novokuznetsk identified and detained the suspects of having committed those crimes. Those were two unemployed local residents aged 32 and 25. The older of the detainees had been brought in the past to criminal liability for committing property crimes.

Police officers found that the offenders using a device for scanning and hacking car alarms stole cars and then sold them using forged documents in whole or in part. Police officers found and returned to their rightful owners 4 cars and one car body. The search for two more stolen foreign-made cars continues.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk prosecuted the detainees on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.