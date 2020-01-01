A local woman called the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District. The woman explained to the police that she posted on the Internet an advertisement for the sale of a bed for 65,000 rubles. After a while, a buyer called her, agreed on a deal and said that he had allegedly transferred money for the good to her bank account. However, in the next telephone conversation, the offender asked for the return of his 650,000 rubles, which he allegedly erroneously transferred to the victim’s account. Having found an SMS message about crediting more than half a million rubles, the woman withdrew the required amount from the account and transferred it to the buyer, without checking the authenticity of the notification. Later, she found out that she had transferred her own savings to the account of the offender.

As a result of operational-search measures involving the use of technical means, the police established the identity and location of the suspect. While on a service trip in the city of Ufa, Kuban police officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Republic of Bashkortostan and delivered him to the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District.

The Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District initiated a criminal case against the man on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.