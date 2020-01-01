Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Territorial GA received timely information that a resident of Georgievsk was going to sell prohibited substances in the territory of the Caucasian Mineralnye Vody.

During the operational-search activities, police officers detained the indicated citizen for committing an administrative offense and delivered him to the Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Mineralovodsky Urban District.

During the personal search of the man there were found 88 plastic bundles with a substance of grey color. According to the results of the study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic drug heroin weighing about three hundred grams.

Operatives found out that the citizen had received wholesale batches of the narcotic drug, packaged in doses, and placed them in caches.

As a result of further investigative actions and operational measures, from the places indicated by the offender, the police seized another 110 packages with heroin prepared for sale. The total mass of the seized narcotic drug exceeded six hundred grams.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect based on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the earlier convicted man.