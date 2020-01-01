As part of the preparation of the draft new Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses, proposals have been developed to establish responsibility for committing administrative offenses in the sphere of traffic (related to dangerous driving, systematic violation of traffic rules, etc.).

Also, on the basis of a comprehensive analysis of statistical data on offenses committed in the past five years in the sphere of traffic and on the number of traffic accidents in the country, proposals were developed to strengthen the responsibility for committing administrative offenses in this area (associated with the use of falsified or unreadable state registration marks, with driving the vehicle with mounted glasses, including those coated with transparent color films, the light transmission of which does not meet the requirements of the technical regulation, on the safety of wheeled vehicles, overspeeding, violation of the rules for stopping and parking vehicles).

These proposals were discussed at the expert level at meetings of subgroups developing proposals for the draft new code.

The comments and suggestions received during the public discussion of the draft new code will be carefully studied, summarized and used in its development.