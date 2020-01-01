The MIA of Russia has developed a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, which approves the regulation on state control over the organization and conduct of technical inspection of vehicles.

The draft resolution, in particular, provides the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the authority to approve risk indicators of mandatory requirements violation by organizations, that had been granted in the prescribed manner the right to inspect vehicles, and the procedure for development of tasks for authorized officials of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to exercise state control of the activities of inspection operators.

In particular, such events can be carried out both with involvement and without interaction with inspection operators, and systematic monitoring of the compliance with mandatory requirements, analysis and forecasting of the state of compliance of inspection operators with mandatory requirements when conducting their inspection activities, as well as registration of the results of such activities will be organized.

The regulation determines the procedure for the implementation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and its territorial bodies of state control over the organization and conduct of vehicle inspection, as well as the list of officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia authorized to carry out these activities.

The state control will be exercised through the organization and conduct of unscheduled on-site inspections of inspection operators, as well as through measures to prevent violations of mandatory requirements; state control measures carried out without interaction with inspection operators; through conducting test purchases, as well as systematic monitoring of compliance with the Rules for vehicle inspection and the procedure of organization and conduct of bus inspection, analysis and forecasting of the level of compliance with mandatory requirements by inspection operators in their activities.

The Draft Resolution is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.