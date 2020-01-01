“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Administration (IAA) for the Central Administrative District (CAD) of Moscow detained a suspect of unlawful seizure of a vehicle.

It was established that three citizens stole a car belonging to a car-sharing company from Kozitsky Lane. Having reached the 2nd Kolobovsky lane, they hit a barrier, after which jumped out of the car and disappeared. The uncontrolled car continued moving and crashed into the facade of an administrative building.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained one of the suspects in the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow Region. The detainee was a 17-year-old local resident.

The inquiry division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, the suspect is detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The preliminary criminal investigation and the search for the accomplices continue,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.