“As a result of operational-search measures, police officers revealed a group of people who, through their illegal actions, caused damage to more than 50 retired Muscovites. It was found that the offenders, disguised as representatives of a gas company, walked around apartments and misled elderly citizens on the need to replace gas stoves and install additional equipment. In order not to scare off pensioners with the cost of the offered services, which averaged from 100 to 200 thousand rubles, the offenders convinced them that after acquiring the gas equipment, they would be entitled to a monetary compensation amounting 50 percent of the amount paid. The victims contacted the police as soon as they realized that it had been a fraud. On suspicion of the illegal activity, operatives detained 21 members of the group aged between 21 and 31.

It was established that the offenders did not have appropriate certification documents, special skills and professional knowledge to perform the installation of gas equipment and communicated with the victims according to a prepared in advance memo. Police officers searched the apartments of the suspects in Moscow and the Moscow Region, two offices, as well as a warehouse. The equipment, cash, mobile phones, gas stoves in the amount of 300 pieces, certificates of gas service employees, seals and documentation relevant to the investigation were seized.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow has currently instituted 16 criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the RF Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.