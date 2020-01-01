Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev took part in the work of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, which summed up the work in 2019.

The Collegium was attended by the Governor of St. Petersburg Aleksandr Beglov, Сhairman of the Public Council under the MIA of Russia GA of the 2016-2019 convocation Nikolai Kropachev, as well as heads of law enforcement agencies of the region.

Arkady Gostev gave a generally positive assessment of the work of the internal affairs bodies of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region: “In the current situation, the MIA GA managed to achieve positive results in a number of areas. A good backlog has been created and it is necessary to maintain the current trends, because there are still many important tasks ahead”. Summing up, the Deputy-Minister thanked the GA staff for the conscientious implementation of tasks set and wished them success in the service.

Major General of the Police Roman Pugin, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, stressed that the set of measures implemented in 2019 made it possible to ensure control over the operational situation in the two regions. According to him, significant forces were involved during the election campaign and major forums. Effective coordination of efforts of all interested services and units became the key to the success of various events.

The priority tasks included the suppression of activities of organized criminal groups, the identification of crimes against individuals, in the economic sphere - the fight against drug trafficking and illegal migration, the solving of property crimes and crime prevention.

Roman Pugin thanked all the personnel for their responsible attitude to the work and the high professionalism shown in the performance of their service duty. The GA chief also expressed his gratitude to heads of state authorities and law enforcement agencies for the constructive and fruitful cooperation.

Aleksandr Beglov, in turn, noted the coordinated work of all police officers in ensuring law and order in St. Petersburg, also during major public events.

Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, who achieved high results in service in 2019, were awarded state and departmental awards.