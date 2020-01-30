During a preventive raid on a railway section of the Ussuriysk station, police noticed a large bird on the rails that could not fly up and floundered helplessly between the rails. Picking up the bird, the traffic policemen contacted a veterinary clinic. Specialists examined the predator and provided it with the necessary assistance.
Veterinarians told law enforcement officers that the wild bird they had saved was a male of the Rough-legged buzzard (Winterbird) and belonged to the order of Falcons, the hawk family. No injuries were found in the bird, but it was in a state of shock from a possible hit on rolling stock cars.
The clinic specialists left the feathered in the clinic for rehabilitation, promising the police to take care of the bird.
