The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region completed the investigation of a criminal case brought against a resident of Magadan on the fact of crimes he had committed against the constitutional rights and freedoms of a citizen, as well as in the field of computer information.

In the situation of the non-recognition of his guilt by the offender, the investigating authority, with the assistance of the operational staff, gathered compelling evidence of his involvement in the alleged crimes. Thus, during the preliminary investigation it was established that a resident of the city of Magadan, being at the place of residence, copied to his PC a Software archive, containing a disallowed for free distribution software product worth 635,500 rubles, which was a result of intellectual activity of one of the companies.

Subsequently, the man deliberately placed the Software archive and the malicious program designed to neutralize the protection means, without the permission of its copyright holder, in one of the regional programs and thereby provided the subscribers of the Magadan network infrastructure with unhindered remote access to this software product.

The actions of the defendant have been qualified by the preliminary investigation body on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 146 of the Russian Criminal Code. For the commission of these crimes the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for the maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to four years.