The police division received several statements from local residents about the theft of jewelry from apartments located in the Oktyabrsky District of the city of Murmansk. The total damage amounted to 500 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational measures, criminal investigation officers established the whereabouts of the suspect in the commission of those crimes and took her to the police department, where she confessed to the crime.

During the conversation, the offender explained to the operatives that she was familiar with the victims and knew where they kept their jewelry. While visiting her friends, she took advantage of the temporary absence of the hostesses and stole jewelry. The citizen handed over a part of the stolen property to a pawnshop, and disposed of the money proceeds at her discretion.

The Police initiated against the offender criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the RF Criminal Code. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.