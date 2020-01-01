Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan identified a local resident who was engaged in the production and marketing of unmarked tobacco products.

During operational-search activities, police established that one of the Kazan individual entrepreneurs was engaged in the artisanal manufacture and sale of unmarked tobacco products in stores located in various areas of the city of Kazan.

Field investigators discovered and seized from three trading premises 700 kg of products, samples of which were sent to the city of Nizhny Novgorod for commodity research and botanical examination.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan prosecuted the fact of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Operational activities and investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the defendants' unlawful activity are continued.