“A message from the dispatcher was received by the duty-unit of the Police Linear Division at the Sochi Airport, that a transport police crew was required on board the aircraft bound from Moscow to Sochi.

Arriving on site, the police established that one of the passengers during the flight had walked around the cabin, used obscene language and scandalized with other passengers, refused to comply with the lawful requirements of the aircraft commander, creating a threat to flight safety.

The offender was taken to the duty-unit of the Police Linear Division at the Sochi Airport, where an administrative protocol was drawn up against him under Article 6.9 and part 6 of Article 11.17 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The detainee refused to go through a medical examination.

The Adlersky District Court of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, sentenced the man to an administrative arrest for a term of ten days,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.