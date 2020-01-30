“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group whose members are suspected of theft of funds from bank depositories in various constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the group consisted of residents of the Sverdlovsk Region, the role of each was clearly defined. Using fake documents, the offenders entered into agreements of leasing several cells in credit organizations. As soon as the bank employee left the depositary, they used plasticine to make key casts, after which they made duplicates. Subsequently, the defendants checked individual bank safes, to which they had key copies, and stole their contents.

The Investigative Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of search operations in Moscow and Yekaterinburg, three suspects were detained, including their leader. During searches of their places of residence, 400 thousand dollars, 110 thousand pounds, 3.6 thousand euros and more than one million rubles were seized. There were also found blank keys and casts of keys to bank depositories.

Currently, the circumstances of two theft of money committed by the detainees have been established. The preliminary amount of material damage exceeded 2.6 million US dollars. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.