“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Bryansk Region, revealed facts of storage, transportation and marketing of unlicensed petroleum products.

It was preliminary established that a 28-year-old resident of the city of Bryansk had organized wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products in the territory of the Bryansk Region without the corresponding licenses and permits. According to available information, in the period from 2017 to 2019, as a result of unlawful activities, he received an illegal income of about 780 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 171 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches at the place of residence of the suspect, 12 million rubles were found and seized, as well as objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

The work on decriminalization of the fuel and energy sector continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.