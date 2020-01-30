Issues of interagency cooperation in the sphere of improving road safety in 2019 and prospects of that activity were considered by the participants of the meeting held at the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety chaired by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy. The event was also attended by the heads of federal ministries - the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Federal Bailiff Service, the Rostransnadzor and the Rosavtodor.

Opening the interagency meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy emphasized the relevance of road safety issues both at the national and international levels. He reminded those present that 10 years ago exactly, the First World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety was held in Moscow, which identified fundamentally new approaches to these issues. The announced by the UN Decade of Action laid the foundation for the national policies of many states in this area.

Aleksandr Gorovoy said that the Third World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety will be held in Sweden this February. The main objective of the upcoming conference is to announce the launch of the Second Decade of Actions to Improve Road Safety. “I am sure, that this collective work will not only help to prevent the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, but will also contribute to sustainable socio-economic progress throughout the world. One of the main roles in the preparation of the conference was played by our country,” stressed Aleksandr Gorovoy.

He also noted that over the past 10 years, roads in Russia became safer and more comfortable. Mortality in car accidents decreased by more than a third - from 27.5 thousand people who died in 2009 to 16.9 thousand people in 2019, but the numbers are still high. In general, according to the results of the year, we have managed to achieve the targets of the federal project “Road Safety”, envisaged for 2019. At the same time, for 2020 there have been set new serious tasks that will require even greater activity, increased attention in matters of traffic management, prevention of traffic rules violations, close interaction of public authorities at all levels.

The Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov, spoke in detail about the results of the first year of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads” and its component, the federal project “Road Safety”.

Mikhail Chernikov stressed that thanks to joint efforts taken in the country, positive trends in the state of road safety are maintained. In the context of the annual increase in the automobile fleet, the main accident indicators decreased, but the main thing, according to the head of the Russian State traffic inspectorate, was a decrease in the death rate. According to preliminary data, the decrease in mortality in road accidents amounted to about 7%, and that was more than a thousand lives saved.

Among the priorities of interaction requiring additional efforts this year, Mikhail Chernikov called the prevention of driving in a state of intoxication. According to him, the number of accidents involving drivers with signs of intoxication is reducing, last year it reduced by more than 6%. At the same time, every fourth death in a traffic accident is related to driving while intoxicated. Last year, traffic police officers revealed 541.6 thousand facts of driving while intoxicated, of which 68 thousand were referred to criminal jurisdiction.

Another priority area is improving passenger safety. Last year, traffic police officers revealed more than 1,700 thousand violations by bus drivers, including more than 5 thousand violations of the regime of working hours and rest of drivers, 636 thousand violations of the speed limit, more than 2 thousand violations of the rules for the organized transportation of children. Mikhail Chernikov called on government officials to jointly work out this year, additional measures in this area.

The Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate specially addressed the issues of improving the safety of children in the process of their participation in road traffic. According to preliminary results of the year, the mortality rate of children in traffic accidents decreased by almost 11%. Mikhail Chernikov noted that today the emphasis should be shifted towards adults. Almost two-thirds of children die in traffic accidents as passengers, therefore, according to the head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the main thing is to ensure that adults who take the wheel, understand whom they are transporting, and remain extremely careful.

In addition, in his speech, the Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate touched upon such topics as improvement of the road infrastructure, ensuring the principle of the inevitability of punishment, improving the quality of prompt assistance to victims of traffic accidents.

A working meeting was also held, within the framework of which the results of official activities of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in 2019 were summed up. The results of work in the field of registration and examination work, technical supervision and ensuring safety during passenger transportation, issues of the last year implementation of the federal project “Road Safety” were examined in detail.

As a result of the meeting, specific tasks have been set for each of the areas of activity that should to be addressed in the coming year.