At Magri stationary post, officers of the Road Patrol Service regiment of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of Sochi Directorate of the Russian MIA stopped a car driven by a 41-year-old resident of Moscow. The policemen paid attention to the man and woman on the passenger seats, who became obviously nervous when they saw the police.

In the result of personal search of the belongings of the Chelyabinsk Region residents at the age of 19 and 25, the officers found 490 pills containing MDMA (ecstasy), more than a kilogram of amphetamine and ten bricks of cannabis with the total weight of about 980 grams. In the result of further search of the rented accommodations of the suspects in the Central District of Sochi, policemen seized a polymer bag with mephedrone weighing over 600 grams.

A criminal case was initiated on the elements of crime provided for in part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code – Illicit production, distribution or transmission of drugs, psychotropics or their analogues in especially large amounts. The mentioned Articles provide for sanctions in the form of up to life imprisonment. The involved are remanded in custody for the period of preliminary investigation.