In December, representatives of two stores of the same network applied to Yamashevski Police Department. In one instance, some strangers broke the magnetic door and stole different goods from the facility. In the second instance they stole goods for 15 thousand rubles.

The first actions taken by the police showed that both crimes were similar in nature and way of commitment, and that the same people were involved.

Policemen took a complex of operative-search measures and detained three citizens suspected of the thefts. The young people at the age of 22, 28 and 33 admitted their guilt. Then, their involvement with thefts from stores and robbery from the grocery store in Chetaev Street committed on 17 December was revealed. It was also found that a 21-year-old local girl took part in one of the crimes. She was also detained by the police investigators.

The suspects are accused of more than 20 criminal episodes committed individually or in a group. Mainly they stole alcohol, sometimes took food. The total damages to the enterprises exceed 105 thousand rubles. It was found that the young people selected the stores with a big traffic of buyers.

At present, policemen establish the degree of involvement and guilt of each of the suspects. Investigation of the criminal cases by the inquiry and investigation authorities is still in process. The suspected men are remanded in custody, while the girl is released, but is imposed travel restrictions and is on recognisance to behave.