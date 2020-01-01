Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Kursk Directorate of the Russian MIA detained suspects of passing off false banknotes.

The police investigators found that three young guys at the age of 18 and 19, students of one of the Kursk educational institutions, acquired false banknotes for their further passing off in the territory of the Region. The law-breakers used the false money 22 times during several days, mainly by paying for taxi and visiting entertainment venues, where they purchased goods and services for false five-thousand banknotes.

Employees of one entertainment venue doubted money genuineness and assisted in the detainment of the involved. The employees blocked the exit from the venue until the police came. The heads of the Kursk Directorate of the Russian MIA decided to remunerate the employees of the venue for the vigilance.

One of the suspects managed to run away, but was later detained by the police. The other one was delivered from Moscow for investigation.

At present, the Investigation Department of the Kursk Directorate of the Russian MIA initiated criminal cases against the detained under Article 186 of the Russian Criminal Code – Counterfeiting, storage, transportation or passing off false money or securities. The involved are remanded in custody. They may be imprisoned for this crime for up to eight years.

Policemen continue their operative-search measures and investigation to reveal the involvement of the criminals with other cases of passing off false banknotes in the territory of the Region.